Jackson scored in double digits for the second time in three games and finished second behind Javon Small (16) in points off the Grizzlies' bench. Jackson -- the Grizzlies second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft -- faces stiff competition for bench minutes from the likes of Vince Williams, John Konchar and Santi Aldama. Jackson had a strong rookie season but saw a dip in his numbers during the 2024-25 campaign after missing the first three months of the season while recovering from offseason foot surgery.