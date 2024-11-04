Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Won't play Monday

Antetokounmpo (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo had been playing through right patella tendinitis but is now dealing with an adductor strain and will miss his first game of the season, joining Khris Middleton (ankle) in street clothes. Bobby Portis and Andre Jackson will likely step into increased roles, but the offense should run through Damian Lillard.