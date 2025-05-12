Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Contemplating future in Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Antetokounmpo is "open-minded" about potentially playing elsewhere after 12 seasons with the Bucks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After another first-round exit in the NBA playoffs and Damian Lillard suffering a devastating Achilles injury that will likely keep him sidelined for next season, Antetokounmpo is keeping his options open regarding where his career goes from here on out. The two-time NBA MVP's immediate future will be a hot topic of discussion during the summer, with the Bucks almost certainly getting plenty of trade calls from interested teams around the league. The 29-year-old is coming off another stellar season, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists (career high) and 1.2 blocks per game, shooting 60.1 percent from the field.

