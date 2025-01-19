Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Dominates with 30-15 showing

Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points (13-17 FG, 8-14 FT), 15 rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-109 victory over the 76ers.

Antetokounmpo once again led the way for Milwaukee in multiple areas of the game Sunday, pacing the Bucks in scoring and rebounds while leading all starters in assists in a well-rounded performance. Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 15 boards in five outings this season, adding at least 30 points in three of those contests. He has now tallied at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in three of his last four appearances.