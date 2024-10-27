Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Double-double vs. Brooklyn

Antetokounmpo registered 22 points (7-11 FG, 8-11 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 115-102 loss to Brooklyn.

Antetokounmpo has registered a double-double in each of the first three games of the regular season, and he also finished Sunday's contest as the Bucks' leader in assists. Antetokounmpo was on the Bucks' injury report ahead of Sunday's game due to right patella tendinitis, which could impact his playing time on the second leg of a back-to-back against the Celtics on Monday.