Top 10 Fantasy Basketball Performances of the 2024-25 Season (80s Club)

In this article we will review the league's best single-game fantasy performances from the 2024-25 season. We will look at players that totaled at least 80 NBA points in a game, something only a handful of players were able to do, but also a feat that a few players achieved on more than one occasion. For the purpose of variety, we will only highlight a player once. The common factor among the following players and their ability to produce monumental numbers is their dedication to contributing across the stat sheet; getting their hands dirty on the glass, dishing to open teammates, locking in defensively and obviously, getting buckets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 98.3 NBA points - November 13, 2024

Antetokounmpo unleashed an absolutely devastating performance on the visiting Detroit Pistons, as he racked up 59 points on 21-for-34 shooting and 16-for-17 from the foul line, 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks in a 127-120 win. He also amassed 89.4 NBA points in a road win over the 76ers on April 3, 2025. Antetokounmpo undoubtedly remains one of the most all-around dominant players in the league and has now averaged over 30 points per game for three straight seasons. He also shot over 60 percent from the field in the last two seasons, and there is fair reason to expect the 30-year-old to continue to show improvement in parts of his game as he heads into his 13th season.

Nikola Jokic: 94.9 NBA points - January 23, 2025

His nickname may be the Joker, but Jokic was the unrivaled King of NBA fantasy in 2025, as he reached 90 NBA points on three occasions and topped 80 a total of 12 times during the regular season and once in the playoffs. He also boasted impressive shooting percentages from the field, long range and the foul line. His biggest performance consisted of 35 points on 12-for-19 shooting, including 2-for-3 from deep and 9-for-10 from the foul line, 22 rebounds, 17 assists, a steal and two blocks. Jokic put together an absolutely incredible season, becoming the first non-point guard to ever average a triple-double and the first player to rank top-10 in the league in points (3rd), rebounds (3rd), assists (2nd) and steals (2nd) per game. The big man heads into his 11th NBA season well-recognized as one of the most single-handedly influential players ever seen. He is likely to continue stuffing the stat sheet and would be as good of a number-one pick as any in 2025-26 fantasy drafts.

Stephen Curry: 92.0 NBA points - April 1, 2025

At 6-foot-2 and 37 years of age, Curry's ability to stack up these kinds of numbers needs to be studied. He tallied 52 points on 16-for-31 shooting from the field, including 12-for-20 from deep and 8-for-8 from the foul line, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and a block in a win over the host Memphis Grizzlies. Curry also had a season-high 56 points in a win over the host Orlando Magic on February 27, 2025. Despite his unimposing size and relatively advanced age, Curry showed he is still able to command the game with an uncanny ability to get his shot off despite any number of defenders. He also has a good instinct for when to pursue rebounds, and he draws so much defensive attention that he has no problem finding open teammates. The four-time champ and 11-time All-Star is likely to remain a thorn in the side of defenders and a top-tier scoring threat through 2025-26.

Luka Doncic: 89.7 NBA points - December 15, 2024

Doncic enjoyed his biggest game of the season while still a member of the Dallas Mavericks, as he tallied 45 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists, three steals and two blocks in a win over the host Golden State Warriors in mid-December. Doncic's best performance after joining the Los Angeles Lakers came against his former squad, as he delivered 72.6 NBA points with 45 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in a win over the host Mavericks on April 9, 2025. The 26-year-old Doncic is established as one of the most feared scorers in the league, but he is also a consistent contributor across the stat sheet, including five triple-doubles last season. He is coming off a tough campaign that was wrought by injury trouble and interrupted by a trade, but with a full offseason to prepare, he should be ready to pick up at the top of his game.

Jimmy Butler: 87.8 NBA points - December 16, 2024

Butler's style of play is not tremendously flashy, but he does of a great job of influencing the game across the board and also in ways that do not show up on the stat sheet. While still a member of the Miami Heat, he turned in his highest-grossing performance of the season, with 35 points on 12-for-21 shooting, 19 rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and a block in a win over the host Detroit Pistons. Meanwhile, his best performance after joining the Golden State Warriors was slightly less grand, but very much more timely, as he amassed 62.4 NBA points with 38 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals to lead his squad to a win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the Play-In, thus, securing a playoff position. Butler is in a great position to thrive, and now that he has had time to settle into his new surroundings, it would not be surprising to see him have a season to rival his best.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 83.1 NBA points - January 22, 2025

It should not be a surprise to find the reigning MVP on this list. In fact, he struck more than once by going over 80 NBA points two times during the season, and he also reached the 50-point mark on four occasions. His biggest overall performance included 54 points on 17-for-35 shooting from the field, 17-for-18 shooting from the foul line, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in a win over the visiting Utah Jazz. It is noteworthy that three of his four 50-point games took place at home, while he also averaged 33.4 points on 53.5 percent shooting from the field at home, compared to 31.9 points on 50.2 percent shooting on the road in 2024-25. However, the notable difference in his production is anything but a concern when both scoring averages are over 30 points per game. At just 26 years of age, Gilgeous-Alexander is primed to continue this reign as one of the league's most unstoppable scorers, but his ability to provide value on the defensive end is the key that kicks his fantasy production into the most elite category.

Honorable mentions: 80-Point Club

Jayson Tatum: 84.7 NBA points - February 28, 2025 vs. Cavaliers

46 points, 16 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks

Paolo Banchero: 84.1 NBA points - October 28, 2024 vs. Pacers

50 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists, one steal, two blocks

Tyrese Haliburton: 80.9 NBA points - May 27, 2025 (playoffs) vs. Knicks

32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists, four steals

De'Aaron Fox: 80.1 NBA points - November 15, 2024 vs. Timberwolves

60 points, three rebounds, seven assists, three steals, one block

Victor Wembanyama: 80.6 NBA points - December 25, 2024 at Knicks

42 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, one steal, four blocks