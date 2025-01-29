Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Drops 39 points in loss

Antetokounmpo notched 39 points (17-24 FG, 5-10 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 125-112 loss to Portland.

Despite managing soreness in his right knee, it's a good sign that Antetokounmpo averaged 36.5 minutes during this back-to-back set. The Bucks are off until Friday's game versus the Spurs, so Milwaukee's franchise player will get plenty of rest over the next 48 hours. He's been on fire in January with 30.1 points, 13.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.1 blocks over his last 14 games.