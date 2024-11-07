Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Gets green light Thursday
Coach Doc Rivers said that Antetokounmpo (thigh) will play in Thursday's game against the Jazz, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo missed Monday's loss to the Cavaliers due to a right adductor strain, though he will return to game action Thursday. The superstar has been a mainstay on the injury report this year but has still put up stellar numbers. Through six regular-season outings, the two-time MVP has averaged 31.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 6.3 rebounds, 0.5 blocks and 0.5 steals while shooting 63.3 percent from the floor across 35.2 minutes per game.
