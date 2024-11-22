Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Good to go Friday vs. Indy

Coach Doc Rivers said that Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Pacers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee tendinopathy and has been a mainstay on the injury report this year despite missing only one matchup. The superstar is coming off a 41-point performance in Wednesday's win over the Bulls, and over his last five outings he has averaged 33.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 2.4 blocks while shooting 61.5 percent from the field across 36.2 minutes per game.