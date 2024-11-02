Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Near triple-double Saturday

Antetokounmpo registered 34 points (15-27 FG, 4-7 FT), 16 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 114-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Antetokounmpo was one assist shy from registering his first triple-double of the regular season Saturday, though he has logged a double-double in all six of his outings. He has yet to shoot less than 50 percent in a game this season, and despite his strong effort Saturday alongside Damian Lillard's 41-point performance, it wasn't enough as the Bucks slid to 1-5 to start the 2024-25 campaign. Antetokounmpo will look to get back in the win column in Monday's rematch against Cleveland.