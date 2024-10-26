Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Probable for Sunday

Antetokounmpo is probable for Sunday's game against the Nets due to right patella tendinitis.

This same injury gave Antetokounmpo a probable tag before Friday's game against the Bulls. However, the star forward finished with 38 points (15-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-16 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes in that matchup, so he should be ready to go Sunday as well. Antetokounmpo is enjoying an outstanding start to the season, putting up at least 25 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in his first two outings.