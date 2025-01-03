Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Probably for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Giannis (right patella tendinopathy) has been listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Blazers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

After two solid performances against the Pacers and Nets, Antetokounmpo is trending toward playing on Saturday when the Bucks go head-to-head with the Blazers. Antetokounmpo is coming off four straight double-doubles while scoring 30 points or more in seven of his last eight games. The two-time NBA MVP is having a stellar season, averaging a career-high 32.4 points per game to go along with 11.7 rebounds and six assists per contest.

