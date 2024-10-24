Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Shines in season-opening win

Antetokounmpo finished Wednesday's 124-109 win over the 76ers with 25 points (8-11 FG, 9-16 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 31 minutes.

Damian Lillard led the Bucks offensively with a 30-point performance in this season opener, but that shouldn't take anything away from Antetokounmpo's impressive stat line -- he finished just three assists away from recording a triple-double. A true double-double threat every time he steps on the hardwood, look for Antetokounmpo to be one of the most productive and consistent players across all fantasy formats once again in 2024-25 as long as he can stay healthy.