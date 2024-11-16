Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Triple-double vs. Hornets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Antetokounmpo notched 22 points (11-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 15 rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks across 33 minutes during Saturday's 115-114 loss to the Hornets.

As is expected of the two-time MVP, Antetokounmpo did a little bit of everything Saturday in the absence of Damian Lillard (concussion). Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in both rebounding and assists and finished second in scoring behind Taurean Prince (23). It was Antetokounmpo's first triple-double of the season, and since the start of November, he's averaged 33.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.0 blocks over 35.8 minutes per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
