Goga Bitadze Injury: Day ends early with hip injury

Bitadze exited with 2:38 remaining in the second quarter of Sunday's 104-99 win over the 76ers and didn't return after being diagnosed with a right hip contusion.

The Magic initially labeled Bitadze as questionable to return, but Wendell Carter opened the second half with the starting unit while Bitadze never checked back into the game. Along with Carter, Jonathan Isaac (27 minutes) also saw a spike in playing time as a result of Bitadze's early exit. Bitadze finished with four points (2-3 FG), two rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist in 12 minutes prior to departing the game.