NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 23

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DET at ATL: The Pacers beat the Hawks earlier this year and have won five straight.

MIA at MIL: The Bucks have won six of their last seven games over the Heat.

WAS at ORL: The Magic have won seven straight games against the Wizards.

PHX at TOR: These teams have split the last three season series against one another.

SAS at NOP: The Spurs have won their last two games against the Pelicans but that snapped a seven-game winning streak by New Orleans in this series.

MEM at CLE: The Cavs have won three straight games over the Grizzlies.

OKC at MIN: These teams have split their two matchups this year.

Injuries to Monitor

Players Ruled OUT in Red

DET - Jaden Ivey (leg)

ATL - Jalen Johnson (shoulder), Larry Nance Jr (knee), Vit Krejci (back)

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), Bobby Portis (suspension)

WAS - Khris Middleton (old), Marcus Smart (old), Malcolm Brogdon (ankle), Bilal Coulibaly (knee), Alex Sarr (ankle)

ORL - Jalen Suggs (quad)

PHX - B2B for the Suns

TOR - Jakob Poeltl (hip), Brandon Ingram (ankle)

SAS - Victor Wembanyama (shoulder)

NOP - Dejounte Murray (Achilles), Yves Missi (knee)

OKC - Alex Caruso (illness), Cason Wallace (shoulder)

CLE - Ty Jerome (calf), Darius Garland (hip), Jarrett Allen (hand)

MIN - Rudy Gobert (back), Julius Randle (groin), Donte DiVincenzo (toe)

Elite Players

Guards

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,400) at Hawks

Cunningham has stepped into superstar territory this season. The former top pick is third on this slate with 50 DraftKings points per game. He's also established a 40-point floor since Ivey went down, averaging nearly 55 DK points per game since then. That sort of upside should be easy to reach against Atlanta's atrocious defense, ranked 26th in points allowed while posting a 28th OPRK against opposing point guards. Cade is averaging 59 fantasy points per game in their three matchups this season!

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs ($8,800) at Pelicans

Fox has been figuring things out with his new team, but he's going to run the show as long as Wembanyama remains out. That's what we've seen recently, with Fox scoring at least 43 DraftKings points in five of his last seven outings. That's right on par with his 44-point average, and you couldn't ask for a better matchup than New Orleans. The Pelicans' putrid defense ranks 27th in points allowed while posting the worst defensive rating in the NBA. That's clear with Fox scoring at least 41 DK points in four of their last five meetings.

Forwards/Centers

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($8,800) vs. Spurs

With Ingram getting traded and many of the Pels sidelined, Williamson is doing everything in New Orleans right now. He's got a usage rate above 30 percent in this newfound role, scoring at least 44 DraftKings points in nine of his last 11 outings. We've also seen Zion showcase a 60-point upside in that span, which should continue since he's the primary playmaker for this team. Squaring off with the Spurs only adds to his intrigue, posting a 23rd OPRK against opposing power forwards.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,600) vs. Wizards

Banchero had a rough period before the All-Star break, but that week off has done wonders for the All-Star. He's scored at least 47 DraftKings points in three of his last four fixtures. That's in line with the 42-point average Paolo has posted this season, but we expect that to be his floor against the Wizards' woeful defense. Washington ranks 28th in defensive efficiency and last in points allowed while surrendering the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing forwards.

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($7,000) at Hawks

Duren looks like an absolute beast, and we're seeing glimpses of how special this kid can be. The big man has over 41 DraftKings points in nine of his last 16 outings, generating a 41-point average in that span. That's a terrific total from a $7K player, especially since we're talking about a 21-year-old kid who's getting better every time he steps on the floor. Facing the Hawks is amazing, too, as they post ugly defensive metrics mentioned in the Cunningham write-up. In addition, Duren has 34 and 36 DK points in his two meetings with the Hawks this year.

Expected Chalk

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($7,800) vs. Thunder

All fantasy managers have just been waiting for Reid to start and play 30 minutes, which is what we're seeing right now. The Gobert injury has forced Reid into this role, and all DFS managers know Reid is a stud when he gets this type of workload. This newfound role has led to Naz scoring at least 40 DraftKings points in seven of his last eight outings. We saw a similar bump last season, and managers will keep rostering him as long as he's in there as a 30-minute starter.

Mid-Range Money

Immanuel Quickley, Raptors ($6,400) vs. Suns

IQ has been slowed by injuries all season, but he's been a stud whenever he gets a full allotment of minutes. In the six games that Quickley has played over 30 minutes, he's averaging 38 DK points per game. While that's a small sample size, we're willing to trust it because IQ dropped 40 fantasy points across 38 minutes in his most recent outing. That means the minute restriction is finally gone, and he needs to be above $7K with that type of opportunity. Not to mention, the Suns surrender the second-most fantasy points to opposing PGs.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($6,100) vs. Pistons

Much like Reid, fantasy managers have been waiting for Okongwu to get a full workload. This big man has always been one of the best per-minute producers in the NBA, and he finally took over as the starting center just before the break. That's led to Okongwu posting a 38-point average across 29 minutes a night over his last 18 fixtures. He's also gone off for nearly 60 fantasy points multiple times in that stretch and needs a price bump to match the boost in playing time. We also don't mind that Detroit owns a 21st OPRK against opposing centers.

Value Picks

Wendell Carter, Magic ($4,800) vs. Wizards

Goga Bitadze was starting over Carter before the break, but it looks like Orlando is going back to Carter. That makes him an enticing option for DFS because WCJ can be a massive value below $5K in this type of role. Carter has scored at least 27 DraftKings points in nine of his last 10 starts, posting a 33-point average in that span. You can't ask for more from a sub-$5K player, especially since he faces the worst defense in the NBA.

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies ($4,100) at Cavaliers

The Grizzlies don't seem to fully trust Zach Edey yet, which has forced Clarke into a much bigger role than people might realize. Clarke dropped 33 DraftKings points across 27 minutes in Memphis' most recent game and has always produced when given that sort of opportunity. In the 21 games BC has played at least 21 minutes, he's averaging 27 DK points per game. All you need is 20-25 DK points for Clarke to be of immense value, and we're going to assume he plays at least 20 minutes against one of the biggest frontcourts in the NBA.

