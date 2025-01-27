Goga Bitadze News: Clears protocol, available Monday

Bitadze (concussion) is available for Monday's matchup against Miami, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Bitadze missed Orlando's last seven games, but he took part in the team's morning shootaround and officially cleared the concussion protocol ahead of Monday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Bitadze has started in 33 of his 36 appearances this season, but most of those starts came while power forward Paolo Banchero was sidelined with an oblique tear. Now that Banchero is healthy again, the Magic may prefer to have Bitadze come off the bench as the primary backup to Wendell Carter.