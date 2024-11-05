Goga Bitadze News: Flirts with double-double
Bitadze notched 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Monday's 102-86 loss to Oklahoma City.
Bitadze returned to action after missing five consecutive games with a foot injury. The timing couldn't have been better for the Magic who lost Wendell Carter to a foot injury in their previous game. Bitadze moved straight into the starting lineup, ending with a decent night's work. Although he is likely to split minutes with Moritz Wagner, Bitadze has the ability to contribute on both ends of the floor when afforded additional playing time.
