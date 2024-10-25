Goga Bitadze News: Only six minutes Friday

Bitadze amassed three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds in six minutes during Friday's 116-101 win over Brooklyn.

Bitadze was used sparingly in the win, and that is putting it nicely. The Magic continue to run with Wendell Carter as the starting center, leaving Bitadze and Moritz Wagner to battle for backup minutes. Wagner clearly has the higher offensive upside, making him a more enticing option on most nights. Barring an injury to Carter, Bitadze should be viewed as nothing more than a situational streaming option for anyone needing blocks.