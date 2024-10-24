Gradey Dick News: Poor shooting display Wednesday

Dick finished Wednesday's 136-106 loss to the Cavaliers with 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 29 minutes.

Dick should be the Raptors' starting shooting guard all season long and go through the growing pains of adjustment in a rebuilding squad, but he's not going to be meaningful in most fantasy formats if he shoots the ball poorly. It's only one game, which isn't enough to draw conclusions, but after hitting just 36.5 percent of his threes across 60 regular-season appearances in 2023-24, he needs to improve in that category in his sophomore year.