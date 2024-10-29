Gradey Dick News: Team option exercised

The Raptors exercised the 2025-26 team option on Dick's contract Tuesday, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

After a modest rookie season, Dick has shown glimpses of a potential breakout season in Year 2, scoring at least 15 points in three of the first four regular-season contests while averaging 2.3 made three-pointers per game. However, it's worth noting that the sharpshooter's increased field-goal attempts are likely due to RJ Barrett (shoulder), Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) and Scottie Barnes (eye) all missing time due to injuries to begin the season. With the transaction, Dick is under contract through the 2025-26 campaign.