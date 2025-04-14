Grayson Allen News: Scores 20 in regular-season finale

Allen closed Sunday's 109-98 loss to the Kings with 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes.

Allen started in the Suns' final three games of what can only be considered as a lost season, but the former Duke standout spent most of the campaign in a bench role while cracking the first unit at times. Allen finished his seventh year in the league -- and second with the Suns -- averaging 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game across 64 appearances (seven starts).