Grayson Allen News: Stays hot from deep in win

Allen finished with 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-10 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Saturday's 114-106 victory over the Jazz.

Allen continued his hot streak from three-point land Saturday, providing a lift off Phoenix's bench with four threes and two steals. The 29-year-old veteran swingman is shooting a sizzling 53.3 percent from deep across his past five outings, a stretch where he's averaging 13.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.2 threes in 25.5 minutes. If Royce O'Neale (ankle) remains on the shelf for Sunday's tilt against Charlotte, Allen should continue to have some more responsibility on his plate.