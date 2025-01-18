Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Missing first game of season

Yabusele (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Yabusele is nursing a swollen right knee and will miss his first game of the season. The 28-year-old has been shouldering large workloads for the banged-up 76ers lately, starting in eight of the team's last nine contests while averaging 32.9 minutes per contest. He'll get Saturday off to rest his knee, but Yabusele could be back in action for the second leg of the 76ers' back-to-back set Sunday in Milwaukee.