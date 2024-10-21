Gui Santos News: Not part of rotation

Santos will not be in the Warriors' rotation to start the 2024-25 regular season, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 2022 second-round pick spent his entire rookie season in the G League, but he did appear in 23 regular-season games for the Warriors during the 2023-24 campaign, during which he averaged 3.6 points and 2.1 rebounds over 8.3 minutes per contest. Santos will likely spend most of the upcoming season with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League if he's not getting meaningful minutes off the bench at the NBA level.