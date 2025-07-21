Hayden Gray News: Inks Exhibit 10 deal

Gray agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Celtics on Monday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Gray will join the Celtics on a non-guaranteed pact after appearing in two Summer League games for Boston, during which he averaged 3.5 points, 1.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 11.0 minutes per game. The 22-year-old spent his final two collegiate seasons at UC San Diego and averaged 11.2 points, 3.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 steals across 32.1 minutes per game in 35 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign.