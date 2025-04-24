Haywood Highsmith News: Notches 17 points

Highsmith finished with 17 points (6-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After a very quiet Game 1 with seven points in 31 minutes, Highsmith and Nikola Jovic gave the Heat a spark off the bench Wednesday with a combined 28 points. Highsmith is typically a low-usage role player, so fantasy managers shouldn't put too much stock into this outlier performance.