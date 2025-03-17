Fantasy Basketball
Haywood Highsmith headshot

Haywood Highsmith News: Part of first unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Highsmith is part of the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Knicks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The Heat are adjusting their starting lineup Monday, with Highsmith joining the first unit in favor of Kel'el Ware. Highsmith has averaged 5.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 23.6 minutes over his last 18 games as a starter.

Haywood Highsmith
Miami Heat
