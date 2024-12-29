Haywood Highsmith News: Season-high eight rebounds in win

Highsmith registered 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 104-100 victory over the Rockets.

Highsmith brought down a season-high eight rebounds Sunday, and he offered disruptive defense with three steals and one block in the win. The 28-year-old forward has scored in double digits in back-to-back games, but he hasn't played a very big role for the Heat lately, averaging 7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.8 threes in 24.7 minutes across his last 11 outings (10 starts). Highsmith could maintain a brief increase in fantasy value if All-Star forward Jimmy Butler (illness) remains out for Wednesday's tilt with New Orleans, but the former's upside remains highly limited in any event.