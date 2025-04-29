Haywood Highsmith News: Sees just 11 minutes

Highsmith supplied two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and one steal over 11 minutes during Monday's 138-83 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

In his fifth NBA season, Highsmith was a key role player for Miami, although that rarely translated to fantasy production. In 24.6 minutes across 74 regular-season appearances, Highsmith averaged 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers on 45.8 percent shooting from the field.