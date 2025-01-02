Henry Ellenson News: Game-high 28 points off bench
Ellenson racked up 28 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 117-115 G League overtime win over the Maine Celtics.
Ellenson's 28 points marked a game-high figure Thursday, also teasing a double-double while providing a big lift off the bench for Wisconsin. The former first-rounder has notched at least 20 points in eight of his last 10 appearances in the G League, and Ellenson should continue playing a featured role for the Herd whether he's in the second unit or riding with the starting five.
Henry Ellenson
Free Agent
