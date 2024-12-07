Herbert Jones News: Scores 24 points in loss

Jones supplied 24 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 119-109 loss to the Thunder.

Jones embraced a bigger role on offense following the exit of Brandon Ingram (ankle), and he responded by delivering his best scoring mark of the campaign. The absence of players such as Ingram and Zion Williamson (hamstring) could translate to a bigger role on offense for Jones, and the uptick in usage should bolster his fantasy upside -- as long as he remains healthy and available. He missed 18 straight games between Oct. 30 and Dec. 2 due to a right shoulder strain.