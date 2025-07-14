Hugo Gonzalez News: Poor shooting effort in SL loss
Gonzalez totaled 10 points (3-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 27 minutes in Monday's 100-96 Summer League loss to the Heat.
Gonzalez struggled with his shot for a second consecutive game and is now 7-for-24 from the field and 4-for-12 from three-point range in Summer League play. The No. 28 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft spent last season competing with Real Madrid in EuroLeague.
