Hugo Gonzalez News: Poor shooting effort in SL loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Gonzalez totaled 10 points (3-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 27 minutes in Monday's 100-96 Summer League loss to the Heat.

Gonzalez struggled with his shot for a second consecutive game and is now 7-for-24 from the field and 4-for-12 from three-point range in Summer League play. The No. 28 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft spent last season competing with Real Madrid in EuroLeague.

