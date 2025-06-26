Hunter Dickinson News: Joining Pels on two-way deal

Dickinson has signed a two-way contract with the Pelicans, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Dickinson went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, but the Kansas big man found a home quickly and will add depth to the Pelicans' frontcourt. Considering Dickinson will compete for a backup role with another rookie in Derik Queen, as well as with second-year big man Yves Missi (ankle), Dickinson could spend much of next season in the G League.