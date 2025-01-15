Isaac Jones News: Gets garbage-time run

Jones played the final 2:31 of Tuesday's 130-115 loss to the Bucks, missing his only field-goal attempt and recording no other statistics during his time on the court.

The two-way player had recently been assigned to the G League's Stockton Kings but hadn't seen any game action for Sacramento's affiliate since Jan. 5 due to an unspecified reason before he linked back up with the parent club. The rookie two-way player held down a spot in Sacramento's rotation for most of December, but the Kings have been using him strictly in garbage-time scenarios over the past three weeks.