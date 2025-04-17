Isaac Jones News: Plays garbage time of play-in loss

Jones played the final 2:03 of Wednesday's 120-106 play-in loss to Dallas with two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one assist.

An undrafted rookie out of Washington State, Jones opened the season on a two-way deal before being converted to a standard NBA contract in March. He made 40 appearances for the Kings during the regular season, averaging 3.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per contest.