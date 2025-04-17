Fantasy Basketball
Isaac Jones headshot

Isaac Jones News: Plays garbage time of play-in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2025 at 8:51am

Jones played the final 2:03 of Wednesday's 120-106 play-in loss to Dallas with two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one assist.

An undrafted rookie out of Washington State, Jones opened the season on a two-way deal before being converted to a standard NBA contract in March. He made 40 appearances for the Kings during the regular season, averaging 3.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per contest.

Isaac Jones
Sacramento Kings
