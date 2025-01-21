Isaac Jones News: Pours in 42 points in G League

Jones tallied 42 points (17-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes Monday during the G League Stockton Kings' 125-121 victory over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Jones was locked in on the offensive end, knocking down 70.8 percent of his tries from the field while also turning in a perfect line from the charity stripe. Monday's performance marks the 24-year-old's best scoring night of the 2024-25 campaign, beating his previous high of 29 points Dec. 15 against Rip City.