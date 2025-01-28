Isaac Okoro Injury: Will remain out Wednesday

Okoro (shoulder) didn't travel with the Cavaliers for their two-game road trip and will remain out Wednesday versus the Heat, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Okoro missed his sixth straight game in Monday's win over the Pistons while he recovers from an AC joint sprain of his right shoulder, an injury he initially suffered Dec. 16 and kept him out for eight games. He returned to action Jan. 8 but was ineffective over a stretch of five games before aggravating the injury when he took a hard hit to the shoulder in a Jan. 16 loss to Oklahoma City. According to Fedor, Okoro hasn't done much on-court work since his latest setback, so the fifth-year forward will most likely remain sidelined when the Cavaliers return to home to play the second leg of a back-to-back set Thursday versus the Hawks.