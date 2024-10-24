Fantasy Basketball
Isaac Okoro News: Minimal impact in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 24, 2024

Okoro closed Wednesday's 136-106 win over Toronto with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 19 minutes.

Despite starting 42 of his 69 regular-season appearances in 2023-24, Okoro was relegated to a bench role on Opening Night. Even with Max Strus (ankle) set to miss at least six weeks of action, Dean Wade drew the start at small forward. If Okoro continues to fail to crack 20 minutes of playing time, it will be hard for him to generate significant fantasy value.

Isaac Okoro
Cleveland Cavaliers
