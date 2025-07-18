Isaiah Collier Injury: Out with tailbone contusion

Collier (tailbone) is out for Friday's Summer League game against the Bulls, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Collier won't be able to suit up due to a tailbone contusion, and he can be considered day-to-day going forward. Through six Summer League appearances, the 2024 first-rounder has averaged 11.7 points, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.7 minutes per game.