Isaiah Collier News: Drops 17 points in SL win

Collier tallied 17 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 86-76 Summer League win over the Wizards.

Collier was one of four players for his squad to score in double digits. The USC product had his best scoring outing of the Las Vegas Summer League so far while helping lead his team to a 10-point win.