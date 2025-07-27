Isaiah Crawford News: Inks two-way deal with Houston
Crawford signed a two-way contract with the Rockets on Sunday.
Crawford will join Houston after spending the 2024-25 campaign on a two-way pact with the Kings. The Louisiana Tech product spent the majority of his time with the G League's Stockton Kings last season, averaging 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks across 31.5 minutes per game in 37 outings.
