Isaiah Hartenstein headshot

Isaiah Hartenstein News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Hartenstein posted 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 97-81 loss in the NBA Cup Championship to the Bucks.

Hartenstein has now posted a double-double in nine of his 11 appearances this season. The 26-year-old continues to operate as Oklahoma City's only true big man with Chet Holmgren (hip) out. Hartenstein has capitalized by averaging a career-high 12.3 rebounds per contest.

