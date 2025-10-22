Hartenstein drew the start alongside Chet Holmgren to match up with Houston's jumbo lineup, but it's worth noting that Oklahoma's lineups could be fluid at times -- Jalen Williams (wrist) is still sidelined, and the Thunder could opt to move Hartenstein or Cason Wallace to the second unit once Williams returns. Hartenstein was a top-70 player in nine-category leagues on a per-game basis during the 2024-25 regular season, and he may struggle to reach those heights again with a fully healthy Holmgren next to him.