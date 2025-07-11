Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Jackson headshot

Isaiah Jackson Injury: Agrees to contract with Pacers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 11, 2025 at 1:26pm

Jackson (Achilles) agreed to sign a three-year, $21 million contract with the Pacers on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Indiana extended a qualifying offer to Jackson earlier this offseason, and the big man is now lined up to play his fifth season with the Pacers. Jackson suffered a torn Achilles in November of last season, which restricted him to eight games, but he'll have a chance to take on a more pronounced role when healthy in 2025-26 due to the departure of Myles Turner. Over his five regular-season appearances last year, Jackson averaged 7.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 16.8 minutes per game.

Isaiah Jackson
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now