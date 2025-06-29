Isaiah Jackson Injury: Qualifying offer extended

The Pacers extended a qualifying offer to Jackson (Achilles) on Sunday, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Jackson is now set to enter restricted free agency this offseason after spending the past four years in Indiana. The big man suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in November and missed the remainder of the 2024-25 season. He appeared in just five regular-season outings (one start) last year, averaging 7.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across 16.8 minutes per game.