Isaiah Stevens News: Posts double-double in G League

Stevens notched 21 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists and four rebounds across 40 minutes Friday in the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce's 152-102 win over the Westchester Knicks.

Stevens has yet to make his NBA debut since signing a two-way deal with the Heat on Dec. 26, but he's continuing to shine in the G League. Over his 22 appearances with Sioux Falls this season, Stevens is averaging 14.0 points, 10.0 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 38.3 minutes per game.