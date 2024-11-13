Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Stewart headshot

Isaiah Stewart News: Ejected after Flagrant 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Stewart has been ejected from Wednesday's game against the Bucks after being issued a Flagrant 2 foul. He finishes the contest with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and a block across 14 minutes off the bench.

Stewart pulled down on Giannis Antetokounmpo's jersey as Antetokounmpo went up for a dunk and was given a Flagrant 2 penalty, ending his night prematurely. While Stewart is sidelined, expect Paul Reed to see more action. Assuming he isn't handed further punishment from the NBA, Stewart will be back on the hardwood Friday at Toronto.

Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons
