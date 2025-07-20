Isaiah Wong News: Scores 18 in Summer League

Wong recorded 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six assists, one rebound and a steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 101-80 Summer League win over the Hawks.

Wong put together a solid stat line to close out Summer League, posting team-highs in points and assists. Wong has appeared in just 21 games through his first two seasons and remains without a contract after being waived by the Hornets, so he will likely spend the upcoming season in the G League.