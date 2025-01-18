Ivica Zubac Injury: Iffy for Sunday
Zubac is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers with lower back soreness, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reports.
The Clippers are expected to get Kawhi Leonard back from a maintenance-related absence, but now they have four players carrying questionable tags including Norman Powell (back), James Harden (illness) and Kris Dunn (knee). If Zubac is unable to give it a go, Nicolas Batum could see a healthy workload, and Mo Bamba would be on the streaming radar for fantasy managers in need of blocks.
